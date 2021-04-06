Twice Blessed Showroom will host an anniversary celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24 at the shop, 104 W. Commercial St. in Victoria.
The showroom is celebrating 16 years of operation.
Gift certificates will be available for $10 purchases, and children’s activities will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon.
“Come see selected furniture and art markdowns,” said Marcia Kauffman, president of the board of the showroom.
