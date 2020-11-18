Twice Blessed to host coat drive

On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, Twice Blessed Showroom, 104 W. Commercial St. in Victoria, will kick off a coat drive for Shields Elementary School.
Shields Elementary School is the First United Methodist Church’s Partner in Education.
The showroom will collect gently used and new coats, jackets and hoodies. Those interested in making a donation can drop off the coats at Twice Blessed from Nov. 28 through Dec. 19, and then again, Jan. 5 through Jan. 14. The coats will be given to the Shields Elementary nurse to distribute to those in need.
Also on Small Business Saturday, the showroom will have refreshments and drawings for gift certificates with purchase of $10 or more.
