Two significant road projects will begin in the coming year after the Texas Transportation Commission approved funding for the work at its meeting in late August, according to a city news release.
The first project will use $8 million for safety improvements on Navarro Street from Loop 463 south to Airline Road. The project includes $5.5 million for a median in the roadway and another $2.5 million for sidewalks along the roadway.
The median will create driveway and street intersection access while controlling left-turns that can be hazardous on the thoroughfare, the news release said.
“One of the major traffic safety issues we have experienced in Victoria is conflicting traffic in the left turn lanes,” Maggie Bergeron, the Victoria Metropolitan Planning Organization coordinator, said in the release.
Bergeron said in the release that the medians along Navarro Street north of Loop 463 have helped reduce the number of accidents related to left turns, and the MPO anticipates similar results with the new median.
The other major project will continue the development of the I-69 corridor in Victoria County with the development of one-way frontage roads along U.S. 59 between U.S. 87 and SH 185.
The $7 million project includes the construction of a two-lane, one-way frontage road and rehabilitation and conversion of the existing two-way frontage road, according to the news release. The result will be two-lane, one-way frontage roads on the northbound and southbound highway.
The development of limited access freeways with frontage roads is a “key component” in the development of the I-69 interstate highway corridor that will link the area to the remainder of the nation, the release said.
Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza said in the news release that having a designated interstate highway in Victoria will be a “major asset in our economic development efforts.”
In addition to roadway maintenance projects in Victoria County, the 10-year Unified Transportation Plan includes continuing to expand the I-69 corridor, improvements along Loop 463 between U.S. 59 Business and Lone Tree Road, the widening of U.S. 77 South between Farm-to-Market 236 and U.S. 59 and the widening of Farm-to-Market 236, the release said.
The funding allocated in the Unified Transportation Plan for TxDOT construction projects in the Victoria Metropolitan Planning Organization area over the 10-year period totals more than $66 million, the release said.
