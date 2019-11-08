The last day that there was not a single death on a Texas road was Nov. 7, 2000, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
Marking the grim anniversary, Texas Transportation Commission and TxDOT officials held a news conference in Houston Thursday to launch the annual #EndTheStreakTX campaign that asks all Texans to join the effort to end the 19-year streak.
Since Nov. 7, 2000, Almost 67,000 fatalities have occurred resulting from vehicle crashes on Texas roads, the release said. The leading causes of fatalities are drivers failing to stay in one lane, drivers that are influenced by alcohol and drivers speeding.
An average of 10 people die every day in crashes in the state, according to the release, which prompted Texas Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan to issue a public challenge at the news conference. Ryan announced the “Texas Tag 10 Challenge,” urging attendees to tell 10 people about #EndTheStreakTX, and then have each of those 10 tell another 10, “causing a wave of commitment and a surge of support for ending the fatal trend.”
The state transportation agency is asking people to share personal stories of loved ones lost in car crashes on their social media pages using photo and video testimonials with the hashtag #EndTheStreakTX. The agency also will post statistics for the public to repost on social media outlets to help share the message, according to the news release.
Further, The state transportation agency will dedicate an additional $600 million for more safety improvements along Texas roads over the next two years, according to the release. The effort includes widening some roads and adding rumble strips to alert drivers if they are veering out of their lane or off the road, as well as reinforced shoulders, select turn lanes and new technology that will increase safety on the roads.
In May, the Texas Transportation Commission approved a goal aiming to end all fatalities on Texas roads by 2050, with a short-term goal to reduce them by half by 2035.
Texans can play a role in ending fatal crashes with good driving habits, including wearing seat belts, driving the speed limit, limiting all distractions and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the release.
