Congressman Michael Cloud will host a discussion on border security and human trafficking at the University of Houston-Victoria’s Kay and Ron Walker Auditorium.
Cloud will discuss issues and concerns that local law enforcement agencies are facing, according to a news release from his staff. U.S. Border Patrol officials will also provide a report regarding the current situation at the U.S. and Mexico border.
In addition, Victoria Sheriff Michael T. O’Connor and private landowners were invited to discuss human and drug trafficking, according to the news release.
Panelists are set to include Mike McDaniel, of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program; Sam Briggs, of the U.S. Border Patrol; Joe Braman, a landowner and deputy; Norm Renfro, a landowner; and Sheriff Michael T. O’Connor and Chief Deputy Roy Boyd of the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Cloud also will host a panel on taxes, trade and tariffs the following week. It will be at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 27 at the Yoakum Community Center.
Panelists will include: Dan Pearson, senior trade policy fellow at Americans for Prosperity; Russell Boening, president of Texas Farm Bureau; Jason Kaspar, chief executive officer of Kaspar Wireworks; and Bob McCan, of the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.
Both panels are free and open to the public.
