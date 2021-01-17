Chance Glenn, provost and vice president of academic affairs for the University of Houston-Victoria, said Martin Luther King Jr.’s lessons are alive today.
“One of the lessons that MLK demonstrated to us is the value of courage. It takes a great deal of courage to organize, to continuously foster the notion of a nonviolent protest, to organize and see it through, where actual fruit was born in the form of civil rights acts and voting rights,” Glenn said. “They were writing their wills knowing they might be killed. And many were beaten and injured.”
A meeting was held this summer that led to the development of the UHV Task Force on Diversity and Race. Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy and State Representative Geanie Morrison spurred on UHV President Bob Glenn, Chance Glenn, and other members of the university community to start the task force in response to the racial tensions that surfaced across the country after the murder of George Floyd by a police officer.
“Whether it’s protests related to police brutality directed toward people of color, Confederate statues, or other issues of race, culture, gender or sexual orientation, we thought UHV could be a place where tough conversations could be had,” said Chance Glenn, who was given the responsibility of making the task force a reality. “We can educate students and hear from students about their perspectives — the task force is a good thing to establish and manage, led by a team of people who not only foster discussions but facilitate initiatives and activities that help us think more deeply about diversity and inclusion.”
After a local peaceful march protesting the murder of Floyd and discussion about the removal of the Confederate statue in downtown Victoria, community leaders believed that providing a forum for productive discussion and action would be superior to any knee-jerk reactions, Glenn continued.
Fifteen people from across the UHV campus make up the task force. Ten working groups tackle specific issues such as curriculum, recruitment and retention, campus programs and coalitions with community organizations. The co-chairs of the group include Rebecca Lake, senior director for equal access at UHV, Amina Patton, assistant professor of communication design at UHV, and Tiarah Figueroa, a UHV junior who is student body president.
As COVID-19 ramped up, in-person forums and panel discussions were not an option, so the task force met virtually. The group has started three initiatives so far. Members are focusing on long-term solutions rather than quick fixes.
The UHV Library Fund for Diversity Resources launched to support the purchase of works by diverse authors that feature experiences that shine a light on issues of diversity, equity and social justice education. Print books, e-books and audiobooks are all purchased with donations, and those donations that are made by UHV employees currently are matched by a Office of University Advancement program. UHV also promotes awareness of children’s titles available at the Victoria Public Library as well as donation options to the local Friends of the Library program.
UHV joined the United Way of the Crossroads, the Center for Peace, Be Well Victoria Coalition and Victoria College to start the CommUNITY Book Club, which is funded by the task force so multiple copies of Book Club print, audio and e-books are available in the UHV Library. For Black History Month, the book will be “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. The club will meet virtually during February.
“Fiction, nonfiction and poetry, there are so many resources that our community could benefit from,” Lake said.
The same organizations also joined together to promote the Equity Challenge from Jan. 18 to 24. Participants receive a daily email that challenges them to complete a learning activity such as watching a video, reading an article or journaling to explore diversity topics.
“As a black woman at UHV, knowing my institution really values diversity and inclusivity as an integral part of its educational mission makes me proud,” Patton said. “Making sure the institution is a safe place to have these conversations is important, and to extend it into the larger community, that’s part of the work I want to be doing as a faculty member.”
Patton said the power of collective effort comes to mind when she thinks about Martin Luther King Jr.
“It’s awesome to see what happens when a lot of people come together to make something happen,” she said. “We’ve seen such participation, engagement, interest and willingness from everyone engaged (with the task force) at this point.”
On behalf of the student body, Figueroa said the task force is important for equal representation for all — international, out-of-state and Texan students. Like the others, she touted the benefits of having a safe place for tough conversations, and bringing about actual change is equally important.
Figueroa said MLK Day has always been special to her because it was her grandfather’s favorite holiday. He actually heard Martin Luther King Jr. deliver a speech.
“In terms of the task force, we highlight the day as a whole with a book club and equity challenge, how significant his voice still is today, and how he continues to empower people to come together,” Figueroa said.
The protesters during the Civil Rights Movement who had violence perpetrated against them in Alabama were able to hold back returning the violence and intentionally exposed the horrors and injustices of racism to the entire world, Glenn said.
“Martin Luther King was noted for his nonviolent protests in contrast to what we are experiencing now,” Glenn said. “During the Civil Rights Movement, violence was perpetrated on the protesters — water hoses and dogs — and it actually exposed the violence being perpetrated to the rest of the world. Today, it’s almost the opposite. The violence is being perpetrated by the protesters.”
