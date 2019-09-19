Multiple colleges will be closed through the weekend because of Imelda, which brought heavy rainfall and flooding to southeast Texas.
The University of Houston-Victoria at Katy will remain closed until Monday to allow the community to recover from floods and because of uncertainty about weather and road conditions, according to a news release from the college.
All Wharton County Junior College campuses have also closed through the weekend, according to Cheryl Machicek, a marketing and communications specialist at the school.
Both schools are scheduled to resume normal hours on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.