University of Houston-Victoria President Bob Glenn confirmed the death of a student through an email to university faculty and staff on Thursday afternoon.
The student’s death occurred off campus and is being investigated by Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, according to Glenn’s email statement.
The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to the Advocate’s request for information about the student’s death.
The deceased student’s family contacted the university earlier this week regarding the death, Glenn said in the email, which was delivered at 2:41 p.m.
“We have not yet received any official statement on this matter, and I am not able to release the name of the student or any other details,” Glenn stated in the email.
“I know this is not a great deal of information, but since I know the matter is being discussed on campus, I felt it was important for us to share what we can,” the email continued.
UH Police Sgt. Travis Gundelach referred all questions involving the incident to University Marketing and Communications on Wednesday afternoon.
UHV spokeswoman Lauren Emerson confirmed the email, which the Advocate obtained Thursday, but declined to answer any questions about the student because of the investigation’s status.
“Our main concern is the welfare of our students,” Emerson said.
She said the university would not be issuing a public statement.
Students affected by the death and in need of resources can go to the on-campus Counseling Center, Emerson said.
