The University of Houston-Victoria will hold a free virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday to recognize 2020 alumni and 2021 spring graduates.
The virtual ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and will be webcast on the UHV Facebook page and the university’s graduation website at uhv.edu/graduation.
The virtual ceremony will include greetings from Alvaro De la Cruz, member of the UH System Board of Regents and a UHV graduate student; Renu Khator, UH System chancellor and UH president; and Tiarah Figueroa, UHV Student Government Association president.
Chance Glenn Sr., UHV provost and vice president for academic affairs, will give the commencement address and confer the degrees. The deans of UHV’s three schools will present the candidates for graduation.
In addition, any student who graduated in 2020 or this spring will be able to take part in an in-person commencement ceremony in the late summer or early fall, depending on conditions.
