The University of Houston-Victoria will reschedule its symposium on homelessness, a school spokeswoman said Monday.
The event, which was supposed to take place Tuesday evening, will be rescheduled at a later date, said UHV communications manager Lauren Emerson. Some of the speakers scheduled for the symposium canceled, so organizers decided to rescheduled the event at a later date, Emerson said.
