United Daughters of the Confederacy tour stained-glass windows of St. Mary's Church

The William P. Rogers Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy initially met at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, then moved to the Power Home on Jan. 17 with 12 members present. Susan Purcell led the group on a tour of the spectacular stained-glass windows at St. Mary’s.
A featured window was that dedicated to Father Abram Ryan, military chaplain and poet-priest. Father Ryan, in spite of his own physical limitations, served in places of risk and others would not go, especially where there were medical epidemics. He is most famous for his poem “The Conquered Banner,” which later was sung as a hymn.
Several members highlighted historic windows that had been donated by their ancestors. Following the tour, the group met at the Power Home for a lovely lunch and business meeting.
The group will host the District V meeting Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Hause Venue.
