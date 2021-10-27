Be Well Victoria and the United Way of the Crossroads will host a drive for items to be included in care packages for the local homeless community during the month of November, according to a news release.
Items needed include flushable wipes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, lotion, Chapstick, combs, brushes, deodorant, shaving cream, razors, feminine hygiene products, hair elastics, travel first-aid kits, nail clippers, nail files, Q-tips, tissues, shampoo, conditioner, dry shampoo, soap, body wash, granola bars, bottled water, beef jerky, nuts, trail mix, raisins, fruit cups, pudding, Jell-O, applesauce, easy-open canned soups, tuna/cracker packs, EmergenC vitamin C packets, plastic utensils, hand-warmers, socks, reusable water bottles, $10 gift cards for grocery stores or restaurants, card games, cough drops, journals, pens, pre-paid phone cards, rolls of toilet paper, new underwear, small hand sanitizer bottles, mints, gum, cans of Vienna sausage, condiment packs, document bags, laundry cards and laundry detergent pods.
Donations can be dropped off at the Be Well Victoria office, 2805 N. Navarro St. in Victoria. Monetary donations can be made by texting helpthehomeless to 26989. For more information, call 361-579-6348 ext. 3005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.