Through Aug. 1, the United Way of the Crossroads will provide prompts, activities, and opportunities to get involved in the work of area nonprofits and learn about available resources.
Sponsored by Chick-fil-A and H-E-B., each week will have a different focus and will partner with groups working in that area.
“We are excited to be able to provide ways for people to engage with their neighbors in the Crossroads this summer” said Brooke Garcia, executive director of the United Way of the Crossroads. “As we come out of the pandemic, this opportunity to reconnect with our community is invaluable.”
The United Way of the Crossroads’ Summer of Caring is in week two. This week’s focus is financial stability, and activities, events, and self-guided prompts help participants dig in.
Live events
Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon, kids can join in the Piggy Bank Challenge, presented by First Convenience Bank and hosted by the Children’s Discovery Museum. Each child will get to decorate their own piggy bank and learn about saving. Space is limited and registration is required
- .
- Victoria College is hosting a FASFA event to help students find funding for college from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday in Johnson Hall, Room 209.
- Wednesday, community members can visit the Habitat For Humanity Restore from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to find out how to become a Habitat for Humanity homeowner and take a selfie with Howie.
Volunteer opportunities
- Sort donations or work in the thrift store for the Salvation Army.
- Help pack rescue boxes at the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
- Volunteer with CBEC to be a Junior Achievement presenter.
Self-guided prompts
- Try to Break the Cycle of poverty with an online simulation.
- Dig into the My Smart Money tools.
- Learn about ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) in the Crossroads with local budgets and data.
- Donate toward our community funded Tiny Library.
All six weeks
- Play digital bingo.
- Take selfies with the photo scavenger hunt.
- Post pictures doing Summer of Caring activities with #socXroads for the chance to win party packs from Chick-fil-A and United Way swag.
Look ahead to register early for events and get started on projects that happen in future weeks.
Full information about the Summer of Caring’s weekly focuses, activities, opportunities and events can be found at UnitedWayCrossroads.org/summer-caring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.