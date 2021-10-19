The United Way of the Crossroads has canceled its campaign kickoff kickball tournament because too few teams signed up, according to a news release. The campaign is, however, still going strong. Visit www.unitedwaycrossroads.org to learn more.
United Way of Crossroads cancels campaign kickoff kickball tournament
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Elena Watts
Features Editor
"I'm glad to be reporting on the events that bring people in my hometown together for fun, culture, camaraderie and good causes."
