Bethany Castro has been named the new executive director of the United Way of the Crossroads, effective Oct. 18, according to a United Way news release issued Wednesday.
Brooke Garcia, current executive director, is transitioning out of the role after her move to full-time faculty with the University of Houston-Victoria.
Castro has been all-in for Victoria since moving to the area in 2018. She and her husband and their two daughters live in south Victoria. She is a founding member of the Southside Community Coalition and an active leader of the Be Well Victoria Coalition, Family 1st Advisory Committee, and Victoria Area Homeless Coalition. Castro has served on many different task forces with the Victoria Independent School District and is a proud Buzzy Bee parent at the new Children’s Learning Institute campus at FW Gross Elementary School. She has been the executive director at Perpetual Help Home since 2018, leading a team to help countless women and children through hardship circumstances.
“I am thrilled to take on this role with United Way,” Castro said. “The organization’s mission speaks to my personal drive to see as much collaboration as possible between nonprofit organizations, businesses, and governmental entities to make the Crossroads a stronger community.”
Brooke Barnes, board president for the United Way of the Crossroads, said, “Bethany’s passion for Victoria and the surrounding area was immediately evident to our hiring committee. She has been a dynamic community leader with Perpetual Help Home, and we are confident she will make a significant impact as our new executive director.”
Castro graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in government from the University of Texas at Austin and earned her teaching certification with Teach for America. She taught biology for five years at G.W. Brackenridge High School in San Antonio before moving back with her husband to her hometown of Karnes City, where she taught for three additional years at Karnes City High School.While working, Castro received a Master of Public Service and Administration degree from the Bush School of Government at Texas A&M University.
“Bethany and I have worked closely on many community projects since I started with the United Way of the Crossroads in 2019,” Garcia said. “Having witnessed her drive, determination, and leadership firsthand, I look forward to seeing Bethany lead the United Way to new heights.”
