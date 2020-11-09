The United Way of the Crossroads is hosting the Be a Santa for a Senior project, benefitting meal recipients through Meals on Wheels Victoria, Community Action, Community Connections in Lavaca County and Gonzales County Senior Citizens Association.
“We are excited to see the Santa for a Senior program continue and expand its coverage to a larger geographic base. When we heard the original sponsors of the program did not plan to continue it this year, we worked to find partners to help continue spreading holiday joy to homebound seniors. United Way of the Crossroads stepped up, along with Crown Hospice, to help ensure homebound seniors in our communities are not forgotten this holiday season,” said Dan Williams-Capone, executive director of Meals on Wheels Victoria.
Meal recipients will complete wish list cards, which will inform the gifts they will receive in December. Seniors can choose from items like space heaters, blankets, socks, fans and toiletry baskets. In years past, wish list cards would be placed on holiday trees in bank lobbies and other public locations where community members would pick them up.
“Building closures and safety concerns mean we need to do things differently this year,” said Jill Blucher, community engagement coordinator for the United Way of the Crossroads. “We are relying on businesses and civic groups to gather items in-house and have created an Amazon wish list for those who want to be completely touchless.”
Additionally, a direct donation link is available for monetary contributions. This digital approach has actually made it easier to expand the program to the United Way of the Crossroads’ full-service area, which includes Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca and Victoria counties as well as the city of Gonzales.
”The Gonzales County Senior Citizens Association is honored to be part of such a wonderful project. We are excited we will be able to deliver Christmas wish list gifts to our seniors” said Kari Breitschopf, executive director.
Families of students at Victoria East and Victoria West high schools can donate travel-size toiletry items through their choir programs. Donations of any wish list item can be dropped off at Gonzales National Bank, 1622 E. Sarah DeWitt Dr., in Gonzales. The link to the Amazon wish list, a direct donation link and more information can be found at unitedwaycrossroads.org. Those purchasing from Amazon are encouraged to use Amazon Smile and choose United Way Victoria as their designated charity.
If your business or group would like to host a donation drive or volunteer to help package gifts, please contact Jill Blucher at 361-578-3561x361 or Jill@unitedwaycrossroads.org.
