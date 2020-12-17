The United Way of the Crossroads is hosting the 12Ks of Christmas online campaign from Dec. 20 —31, according to a United Way news release.
“The needs in the Crossroads are greater, and the opportunity for us to raise funds through traditional methods isn’t there in many cases. That means that we need to think outside the box,” said Jill Blucher, community engagement coordinator for the United Way of the Crossroads. “This online campaign will match businesses and groups with individual community members to make the most of every gift.”
Each day of the 12Ks of Christmas online campaign will be sponsored by a matching donor. The goal is to raise $1,000 every day for 12 days. Janecka Insurance and New Distributing are among the donors who will be matching community members’ gifts.
All donations will be used to support the work in Victoria, DeWitt, Lavaca, and Goliad counties as well as in the city of Gonzales.
People can give by texting United361 to 26989 or by going to www.unitedwaycrossroads.org and selecting the donate button. The 12Ks of Christmas campaign will show the progress toward the $12,000 goal. Those interested in becoming a matching sponsor can contact Blucher at 361-578-3561 or jill@unitedwaycrossroads.org.
