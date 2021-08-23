The United Way of the Crossroads, TrustTexas Bank and Victoria Parks and Recreation will launch Victoria’s first Born Learning Trail at 5 p.m. Friday at Will Rogers Park, 1108 E. Warren St.
A dedication address will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the trail kickoff event, and games and giveaways will be free for all in attendance. Will Rogers Park has recently been revamped as a part of the City of Victoria Parks’ revitalization efforts, according to a news release.
The new outdoor trail will help parents and caregivers support early education for young children.
The Born Learning Trail is a series of learning activities that any adult can play with young children. TrustTexas Bank sponsored the trail.
“We hope the Born Learning Trail will help our community do even more to get kids off to the right start,” a bank representative said in the news release.
Because of virtual schooling, young children have been among the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trail is designed to help adults interact with children to boost language and literacy development and to help caregivers understand how to best support early learning in outdoor, everyday moments.
“Research tells us that children are literally born learning,” said United Way of the Crossroads Executive Director Brooke Garcia. “We know that what happens in a child’s early years matters for success in life and for school readiness.”
