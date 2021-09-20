The United Way of the Crossroads and Victoria Parks and Recreation will host their Campaign Kickoff Kickball Tournament Oct. 23 at the Adult Softball Complex in Victoria, according to a news release. Games will begin at 8 a.m.
All players and sponsors are invited to the after-party at Aero Crafters beginning at 6 p.m.
Sponsorships are $1,500 and include the sponsor’s logo on the T-shirts, logo in digital and printed media, recognition in social media and press release, preferred seating at the games, four tickets to the after-party at Aero Crafters including one free drink each, and presenting an award at the after-party. Those interested in sponsorships can complete the form online at www.unitedwaycrossroads.org or contact Jill Blucher at jill@unitedwaycrossroads.org or 361-578-3561.
To play, teams of 10 can register for $650. For each of the 10 players, the registration fee includes entry to play, a T-shirt and one ticket to the after-party at Aero Crafters including one free drink. Those who are interested in adding a player with extra skill will have the option to bid on a ringer. Trophies will be awarded to the winners in several categories.
To register a team, fill out a form online at www.unitedwaycrossroads.org. To register as a player, fill out a form online at www.unitedwaycrossroads.org. Those interested in playing who do not have a team can be assigned to a team. A suggested donation for those attending the games is $5 each. Part of the proceeds from the concessions will be donated to United Way of the Crossroads, as well.
