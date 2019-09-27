An unknown liquid substance reported to the Victoria Fire Department early Thursday evening was not hazardous, officials said Friday.
A 5-gallon orange container filled with the substance was noticed by a passerby who believed the liquid to be gasoline. As a precaution, officials blocked off an area near the intersection of West Church and South Vine streets, near where the container was discovered just after 5 p.m.
Around 7:30 p.m., the incident was cleared, as officials determined the liquid was 99% water, Shannon Martin, the assistant chief of operations with the Victoria Fire Department, said Friday. He said the crews were not sure what made up the other 1%.
"We still wanted to take all precautions, but once it was clear that the substance wasn't hazardous, we were able to get it removed and open the area safely," he said.
Martin said the liquid was put into a hazardous material overpack drum and will be removed by a company that handles hazardous substances. The streets were open to the public once the incident was cleared, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.