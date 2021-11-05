The Salvation Army still is accepting Angel Tree applications.
Additionally, the nonprofit will participate in a neighborhood cleanup and provide a couple of mass food distributions, according to a news release.
For Christmas each year, the Salvation Army Angel Tree program gathers and distributes toys and clothing for underprivileged children and special-needs clients as well as gifts for seniors.
To apply for assistance, parents can go to The Salvation Army, 1302 N. Louis St., in Victoria. Applications can be submitted from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
Those applying will need to present a valid ID, proof of income and expenses and proof of citizenship, if applicable. Parents must also provide children’s birth certificates and/or Social Security cards for each child. The Salvation Army will also need to know the children’s clothing sizes and favorite toys.
Angels will be available Nov. 29-Dec. 15 at both Victoria Walmart stores, among other businesses and local churches.
In 2020, the Angel Tree provided toys and clothing for more than 300 children and gifts for 500 seniors in area nursing or assisted living facilities.
On Nov. 13, The Salvation Army will participate in the Parkway Neighborhood Cleanup from 8 to 10 a.m. Those participating will meet at 8 a.m. at C3 Victory Church, 1604 E. Crestwood Drive. With Victoria Donuts, The Salvation Army will provide breakfast for participants.
On Nov. 19 and Dec. 17, The Salvation Army will host mass food distributions. From 9 to 11 a.m. at each event, food boxes will be given to 500 families at the Victoria County Long-term Recovery Group warehouse, 304 Santa Rosa St. in Victoria.
