Amor Meus Spirituality Center will offer “The Gift You Give Yourself,” a retreat and workshop for caregivers from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Incarnate Word Convent.
The workshop is based on the principle that caregiving does not start with busily taking on tasks for others but rather with taking care of one’s deep inner spiritual life, according to a news release. Caregiving starts from a deep place within oneself. Before caregivers can bring comfort, rest and peace to others, they must know God’s rest and peace in their own hearts. They do their best work when it comes from a place of stillness and inner quiet.
Amor Meus Spirituality Center is a place of peaceful solitude where prayerful reflection, retreats, workshops and spiritual direction are offered to the general public regardless of faith tradition. The center is a ministry of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament at Incarnate Word Convent. Through this ministry, the sisters attempt to extend to all their incarnational spirituality – meaning to recognize God’s presence in all people while seeking to deepen their relationship with God.
Deacon Leo Sharron and Terry Robinson will facilitate the workshop in an atmosphere of prayer and solitude. Sharron is a deacon at St. Michael and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic churches in Cuero. He also provides emotional and spiritual support to terminally-ill patients and their families as well as grief counseling as a chaplain for Hospice of South Texas. He is an LPC-intern for the state of Texas at the Victoria Diocese Emmaus Center. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from the University of Houston-Victoria.
Robinson is the executive director of Hospice of South Texas in Victoria. He was the CEO of SCCI Hospital in Victoria from 1996 to 2004 and director of therapies at Health South Rehabilitation Hospital in Arlington from 1991 to 1996. He earned a bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and studied music at Sam Houston State University.
All caregivers are welcome to experience a personal invitation from Jesus to, “Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest,” Matthew 11:28.
The convent asks for a free-will or love offering plus $5 for a box lunch. Or attendees can bring their own lunches. To register, call 361-575-7111 or email amormeus@yahoo.com.
