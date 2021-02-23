About 15,000 gallons of red diesel leaked from an oil field frack tank leading to a large spill of hazardous materials onto private property in Victoria County, County Judge Ben Zeller said Tuesday morning.
The diesel has entered the waterway into Dry Creek in the area around Old Goliad Road and Bob White Road, off Loop 463, according to a news release from the county judge's office.
Local, state and federal officials are on the scene assessing the extent of the damage.
“Preliminary findings are that there will be significant effects on wildlife and drinking water on both sides of Loop 463 in this area,” said Victoria City/County Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer.
The county will hold briefing onsite at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Zeller said.
On Sunday afternoon, a concerned citizen alerted the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office that there was diesel in Dry Creek. Texas Department of Emergency Management and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality were contacted and an investigation was opened into the matter, according to the news release.
After authorities gained access to private property along Dry Creek, they confirmed that the spill was much larger than originally indicated.
Atlas Oil, the company associated with the spill, is actively working on mitigation efforts with its private contractors, according to the news release.
This is a developing story, check back here for more details.
