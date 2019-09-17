Tropical storm Imelda made landfall about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near Freeport, bringing heavy rain to the Upper Texas Coast.
By 7 p.m., the storm had weakened to a depression and was 5 miles north of Houston, traveling north at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, according to a bulletin from the National Hurricane Center
The storm was upgraded from a depression about 12:30 p.m. before making landfall, according to Kevin Wagner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Tropical storm force winds were not expected in South Texas, but the eastern Crossroads and Coastal Bend regions were expected to experience 1 to 2 inches of rain by Thursday.
"That should be the maximum rainfall because most of the rain will stay northeast as the system slowly moves north," said Tyler Castillo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "We aren't going to see too many impacts around here."
As of 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, there was a 50% chance of heavy rain, showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon, and 60% that evening, with a temperature high of 91 degrees and low of 77 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms were also expected to continue through Thursday night, with a 60% chance of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms during the day and 30% chance that night. Temperatures for Thursday were expected to range from 77-93 degrees.
The center of Imelda was expected to produce life-threatening flash flooding along portions of the Upper Texas Coast, including the Houston and Galveston areas, according to a bulletin from the National Hurricane Center.
A coastal flood advisory remained in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday for minor coastal flooding along the waterways south of Port Aransas. Castillo said that advisory was not expected to be extended because there was a lower high tide in the forecast for Wednesday.
