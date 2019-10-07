Jurors in the Amber Sorensen murder trial deliberated for about an hour Monday afternoon after listening to closing arguments.
They will return Tuesday morning to continue their deliberations.
After the defense announced that it had rested its case Monday morning, District Judge Bobby Bell asked jurors to return to the courtroom by 1 p.m. for closing arguments.
Sorensen, 37, is charged with murder, aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and manslaughter. She is accused of fatally shooting Jarrett Parker, 33, at their Edna home Feb. 7, 2017.
If convicted of murder or aggravated assault of a deadly weapon of a family member, Sorensen could be sentenced to five to 99 years or life in prison.
If convicted of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury or manslaughter, she would face between two and 20 years in prison.
Apart from those indicted charges, jurors will have the opportunity to acquit Sorensen if they determine that she acted in self-defense.
To do that, jurors must determine beyond a reasonable doubt that she killed Parker when he was “in the immediate commission of a murder.”
In the 11 days of trial and nine days of testimony, jurors heard from witnesses called by the prosecution who disputed Sorensen’s abuse claims. They also heard from a Texas Ranger who said forensic testing showed Parker was doing situps when he was killed.
Sorensen’s attorney, Stephen Cihal, called three witnesses who saw bruises on Sorensen’s body in the months before Parker’s death.
Cihal elected to rest without Sorensen taking the stand.
“You are to determine the facts,” Bell said to jurors before their break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.