Victoria police used a megaphone to talk down a 24-year-old man who climbed a communications tower Friday morning at East Rio Grande Street and Williams Street.
Police have talked the man down from the tower. pic.twitter.com/c29voe9QaQ— Jon Wilcox (@thrilcox) October 25, 2019
Officers on scene said the man also had climbed the tower earlier Friday. They had talked him down and referred for help to the Gulf Bend Center.
Police were called to the tower at 7:34 a.m. after he climbed it a second time. He climbed down a little after 8 a.m.
They said they didn't know how he was able to climb the tower a second time.
They were also unsure how he had gained access to the tower, which is surrounded by a chain-link fence topped with barbed wire.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are confirmed. Please check back at VictoriaAdvocate.com and look for full coverage in Saturday's Victoria Advocate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.