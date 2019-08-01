A woman was transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a 1-vehicle wreck on Burroughsville Road and Farm-to-Market Road 2615.
Lilly Green, a 65-year-old Victoria resident, was transported to Citizens Medical Center, where she was in stable condition Thursday evening, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
San Miguel said Green was eastbound on Burroughsville Road in a Chevrolet Malibu when she traveled over loose gravel and over-corrected, causing the car to skid sideways. The Chevrolet then ran off the road and flipped multiple times before landing in a grass lot adjacent to County Slaughter House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.