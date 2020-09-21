Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall late Monday

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Saturday and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Beta, center, in the Gulf of Mexico. A hurricane watch is in effect Saturday for coastal Texas as Tropical Storm Beta gains strength. A storm surge watch and a tropical storm watch are also in effect for the area during an exceptionally busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Many Crossroads cancellations and closures have been announced for Tuesday because of Tropical Storm Beta. To add your organization’s changes to the list, email deliverydesk@vicad.com.

VISD will be open

All Victoria school district campuses will be open on Tuesday on a normal schedule, the district announced Monday afternoon.

The district will continue to monitor the storm and if conditions warrants changing, the district will make that announcement then.

Updated school closures for Tuesday:

Public Schools

  • University of Houston - Victoria's Victoria and Katy campuses are closed until at least 12 p.m.
  • Austwell-Tivoli Independent School District
  • Bay City Independent School District
  • Bloomington Independent School District
  • Calhoun County Independent School District
  • Ganado Independent School District
  • Goliad Independent School District is postponed until 10 a.m.
  • Industrial Independent School District
  • Palacios Independent School District
  • Tidehaven Independent School District
  • Van Vleck Independent School District

Private Schools

  • Trinity Episcopal School in Victoria

Rescheduled events:

  • Chick-fil-A Food Trailer at Cuero Regional Hospital: rescheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday
  • Victoria College Facilities Committee Meeting and the Board Meeting: rescheduled for 3:30 and 4 p.m. Sept. 28
  • Victoria Professional Express Network’s Boot Scoot’n Bingo: rescheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 8
  • Woodsboro Independent School District's Monday night board meeting is postponed until further noticed

Public safety and power updates in Victoria County:

The Victoria Fire Department, Victoria Police Department and Victoria County Sheriff's Office increased staff in preparation for the storm Monday.

No major flooding on Victoria roadways was reported as of 4 p.m. according to Fire Chief Tracy Fox. Additionally, no rescues, stalled vehicles or downed power lines were reported by the city fire department.

An American Electric Power spokeswoman said Monday that crews and resources had been moved into the area in anticipation of any storm damage. Earlier Monday, a power outage was reported in Victoria, resulting in power loss for about 1,200 customers. The outage was restored within about an hour. Power crews will work as long as wind speeds are safe and below about 40 mph.

Business closings

  • Sweet Fountainz Bakery, 5805 John Stockbauer Drive, will be closed Tuesday.
  • Victoria County Election Administrator’s Office, 2805 N. Navarro St., will be open regular hours.
  • Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry (VCAM) will be closed Tuesday due to potential storm conditions. VCAM will reopen Wednesday.
