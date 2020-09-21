Many Crossroads cancellations and closures have been announced for Tuesday because of Tropical Storm Beta. To add your organization’s changes to the list, email deliverydesk@vicad.com.
VISD will be open
All Victoria school district campuses will be open on Tuesday on a normal schedule, the district announced Monday afternoon.
The district will continue to monitor the storm and if conditions warrants changing, the district will make that announcement then.
Updated school closures for Tuesday:
Public Schools
- University of Houston - Victoria's Victoria and Katy campuses are closed until at least 12 p.m.
- Austwell-Tivoli Independent School District
- Bay City Independent School District
- Bloomington Independent School District
- Calhoun County Independent School District
- Ganado Independent School District
- Goliad Independent School District is postponed until 10 a.m.
- Industrial Independent School District
- Palacios Independent School District
- Tidehaven Independent School District
- Van Vleck Independent School District
Private Schools
- Trinity Episcopal School in Victoria
Rescheduled events:
- Chick-fil-A Food Trailer at Cuero Regional Hospital: rescheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday
- Victoria College Facilities Committee Meeting and the Board Meeting: rescheduled for 3:30 and 4 p.m. Sept. 28
- Victoria Professional Express Network’s Boot Scoot’n Bingo: rescheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 8
- Woodsboro Independent School District's Monday night board meeting is postponed until further noticed
Public safety and power updates in Victoria County:
The Victoria Fire Department, Victoria Police Department and Victoria County Sheriff's Office increased staff in preparation for the storm Monday.
No major flooding on Victoria roadways was reported as of 4 p.m. according to Fire Chief Tracy Fox. Additionally, no rescues, stalled vehicles or downed power lines were reported by the city fire department.
An American Electric Power spokeswoman said Monday that crews and resources had been moved into the area in anticipation of any storm damage. Earlier Monday, a power outage was reported in Victoria, resulting in power loss for about 1,200 customers. The outage was restored within about an hour. Power crews will work as long as wind speeds are safe and below about 40 mph.
Business closings
- Sweet Fountainz Bakery, 5805 John Stockbauer Drive, will be closed Tuesday.
- Victoria County Election Administrator’s Office, 2805 N. Navarro St., will be open regular hours.
- Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry (VCAM) will be closed Tuesday due to potential storm conditions. VCAM will reopen Wednesday.
(1) comment
oclosed, Oh My!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.