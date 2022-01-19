A strong arctic cold front will move through the Crossroads Wednesday night, bringing freezing temperatures and precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.
Winter storm and freeze warnings are in effect from 9 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday, according to the weather service. A gale warning is in effect tonight-midnight Friday for gulf waters, and tonight-noon Friday for the bays and waterways.
On Thursday, high temperatures are estimated to be in the 40s with lows below freezing.
Freezing rain, sleet and rain are expected in the Crossroads from Thursday evening to Friday morning. The freezing rain is expected to end Friday morning as temperatures rise above freezing.
Freezing temperatures and strong northerly winds will result in wind chill values around 20 degrees Friday and Saturday mornings. Freeze warnings and wind chill advisories may be issued later Wednesday or Thursday.
Freezing temperatures could last as much as 12 hours, if not longer, late Thursday and early Friday, said Victoria County Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer. During times of freezing weather, residents should pay special attention to the four P's, people, plants, pets and pipes, he said.
They should also pay attention to roadways, especially elevated ones like bridges and overpasses, by driving carefully and monitoring local media for road closures and advisories.
Local officials will prepare to sand freezing roadways if they become iced over, he said.
Residents should also check in with schools and workplaces for closures.
"We are not used to winter weather like this," McBrayer said.
