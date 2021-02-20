Adequate water pressure has been restored for more than 95% of Victoria residents, a city official said in a Saturday news conference.
Residences still without water are likely due to plumbing issues on private property, said City Manager Jesús Garza.
Garza detailed several water main leaks public works employees are working on and said homes in close proximity could be facing water outages or dips in pressure.
Reported locations of broken or leaking water mains include:
- 1508 North St.
- Lova and Flamingo drives
- 710 W. Nueces St.
- Wheeler and Guadalupe streets
- 1319 Sam Houston Drive
- Gemini Court and Mockingbird Lane
- 601 E. Mistletoe Ave.
The city has procured more than 1,400 cases of bottled water to supply local medical providers, front-line workers and organizations working to provide relief, but city officials said it is not know when or if they will be able to distribute bottled water to the community.
"(Mass water distribution) in disaster-type setting is regulated to the state. With as many communities there are in this situation, it becomes a waiting game, and it becomes a priority decision on who to assist," Garza said.
The city is on a waiting list to receive water from the American Red Cross although it is not known when and if the city will have enough water for mass distribution, according to a Saturday news release.
Additionally, water storage levels have reached a capacity to allow fire responders to operate normally. Since the outages, responders had been filling tanker trucks to supply ample water to combat potential fire calls, Fire Marshal Tom Legler said Wednesday.
Now that most residents have had their water pressure restored, city officials said the next step is to lift the boil water advisory. According to Texas Commission on Environmental Quality guidelines, the city must first maintain a consistent high water pressure of 20 pounds per square inch and clear tests for harmful contaminants to rescind the notice.
Garza said 50 samples from the water system will be submitted to a Victoria lab Saturday. If the samples pass, a notice is sent to TCEQ for approval to lift the advisory. This process typically takes up to 24 hours, but Garza said the large number of communities across the state filing to lift their notices could make the process take longer.
The city could receive public and private assistance from Federal Emergency Management Agency in the future, Mayor Rawley McCoy said.
"We have not received a lot of detail yet," he said. "But we will be pushing out information as we receive it."
For more information about water service or to report a leak, call the city's water hotline at 361-485-3381. The hotline will be operational every day, including weekends, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hotline has received more than 2,400 calls since opening, Garza said.
