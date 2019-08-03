Flames engulfed a shed in the backyard of a Sherwood Drive home Saturday afternoon just before the homeowner planned to start grilling hot dogs for his grandchildren.
The Victoria Fire Department and Victoria Police Department were dispatched to the property at 501 Sherwood Drive about 1:20 p.m.
The homeowner, Ken Ratliff, said everyone evacuated his house safely.
“I got my grandkids over and was going to barbecue some weenies for them, then I came back outside and it (the utility shed) was gone,” he said. “It scared my little granddaughter, but she is OK.”
Fire Capt. Mark Martyn said most of the fire had been put out by 1:45 p.m., but the shed collapsed so firefighters are still trying to reach a few flames underneath sheets of metal.
A power line and gas line were impacted by the fire. Martyn said the gas line has been cut off and Center Point Energy is on scene to assess the gas line. Whether the line is residential or commercial is unclear.
A Texas AEP crew is also at the scene to assess the power line. The AEP outage map shows that less than five customers lost power in the area at 1:25 p.m. That power is expected to be restored by 5 p.m.
Ratcliff said he had cleaned his utility shed shortly before the fire started. He barbecues in the shed and stores a variety of tools there.
This is a developing story. Check back at VictoriaAdvocate.com for more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.