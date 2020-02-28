Multiple fire agencies contained a grass fire that burned about 30 acres of land off Henderson Road, said Shannon Martin, Victoria Fire Department assistant fire chief.
“It did get into quite a bit of heavy brush,” Martin said. “The fire is contained at this time.”
Victoria Fire Department, Victoria County Fire Marshals and volunteer fire departments for DeCosta, Placedo, Bloomington and Quail Creek responded to the fire on Henderson Street at 2:43 p.m.
The fire has not been extinguished but it is contained, Martin said.
