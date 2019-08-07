Heat advisories are expected across the Crossroads throughout the week, after an advisory was issued Wednesday for a sizzling chunk of South Texas, including Victoria, Goliad, Calhoun and Refugio counties, said Tawnya Evans, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Heat advisories are issued when heat indexes of 110 degrees or higher are expected over an area for at least two hours. Prolonged sun exposure combined with physical activity can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
The forecast for Victoria shows temperature highs between 99-101 degrees through Tuesday, and heat indices as high as 112 degrees.
Temperatures have hit 100 degrees in Victoria on four days this summer, according to records from the National Weather Service, which show that the Victoria Regional Airport temperature-gauge reported 100 degrees or higher on July 13, July 30 and August 1-2.
Evans said this summer has been about one degree hotter than usual.
"We have had this high pressure that has been persistent across our area, though we did have that cold front a few weeks ago," she said. "But it is possible Victoria will get to a hundred (degrees again) several times before the end of the summer."
During heat advisories, the National Weather Service recommends people, especially those in fragile condition, reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities to the coolest times of the day, take frequent breaks in an air conditioned areas, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and stay hydrated with non-alcoholic liquids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.