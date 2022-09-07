As part of the ongoing frontage road construction project on U.S. 59 between U.S. 87 and SH 185, Hunter Industries will completely close U.S. 59 near the SH 185 overpass beginning Monday at 9 p.m. and ending by 5 a.m. the next morning, weather permitting.
Both the northbound and southbound traffic will be detoured onto the frontage roads using the current exit ramps for SH 185 to allow construction of the new turnaround bridge at SH 185. Travelers seeking to reenter US 59 may then proceed through the intersections to enter US 59 using current entrance ramps.
Hunter Industries was awarded the contract with a bid of $13,531,313.19. This project constructs continuous one-way frontage roads from U.S. 87 to SH 185, a turnaround bridge at SH 185, a turnaround at U.S. 87, and improved entrance and exit ramps. The project began in March and the tentative completion is March of 2024.
Motorists should expect possible traffic delays, are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone, and should keep the following tips in mind:
- Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.
- Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.
- Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.
For media inquiries, contact Lucea’n Kuykendall-Herring with the Texas Department of Transportation public information office at 361-293-4436.
