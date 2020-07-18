The northeast corner of Bridge and Forrest Street is today part of O’Connor Plaza. In the mid-19th century it was a vacant lot and was across Bridge Street from the Victoria House Hotel and Stage Station, then located at the northwest corner of Bridge and Forrest.
In 1847, a man named John Nickelson purchased the (then) vacant northeast corner lot and began construction of a hotel. His intention was to go into competition with the existing nearby stage station and depot.
In the mid-19th century several stagecoach lines converged upon the corner of Bridge and Forrest in Victoria. The United States Stage Line ran weekly from Houston by way of Richmond, Egypt, and Texana. The Brown and Tarbox Western Line operated twice weekly between San Antonio and Port Lavaca, and used specially built four-horse stagecoaches, making the trip one-way in only 3 days.
The main building was of brick construction and originally boasted 12 guest rooms, along with a large dining room. Renovations and additions were made over time, and eventually the facility boasted 20 rooms and the ability to house 200 guests. Many of those no doubt used one of the several “common rooms”, or dormitories, where travelers could simply place their gear — saddle, blanket roll and so on — on the floor and likely 10 or more men simply ‘camped’, sleeping on the floor or, sometimes, rough cots.
In May of 1855 the Texian Advocate ran the following announcement: “The Globe House Hotel, this well-known and long-established house, is again reopened by the original proprietor for the accommodation of Travelers and Boarders.
“The proprietor has thoroughly renovated and repaired the house and added additional rooms for families.
“His table will be supplied with all the necessaries of life and as many luxuries as can be supplied by the Victoria market.
“A house of good stables and horse lot are attached. A well of excellent water for use of the stable which is well-stocked with corn hay and fodder. J. L. Nickelson, Prop.”
On Jan. 1, 1861, the Globe Hotel and all other structures on the 100 block of West Forrest were destroyed by fire.
Efforts were made at rebuilding, and a new, smaller facility was completed in 1862. However, the years of the War Between the States, as well as the years following, were difficult years for the hotel business. Railroads were constructed, and stagecoach depots no longer needed. The facility fell into decay, and in the mid-1880’s a hurricane destroyed what was left of the Globe House Hotel.
Special thanks to Sidney Weisiger and his Vignettes of Old Victoria.
