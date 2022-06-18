Editor’s note: This story was published originally in the Victoria Advocate on June 17, 2018.
Our present-day need to use river fords in order to cross the Guadalupe River has “Vanished from Victoria.” However, centuries before concrete-and-steel bridges spanned our rivers Native Americans and larger animals sought out the fords. By the 1700s, and perhaps earlier, Spanish explorers had found and marked the fords for safe crossings of men, their animals and equipment. The Spaniards organized their system of “roads” (generally a hand carving onto a tree trunk pointing the way) to take advantage of shallow river crossings.
On the treeless prairies, with no place to carve into a tree trunk, what was one to do? Historian Victor Marion Rose writes in his first history of Victoria County in 1883, that sometimes large boulders or piles of large rocks were placed on the treeless prairie to mark the way to the river fords.
A number of these river fords, while of course no longer used for transit, exist in our present day.
One such Guadalupe River ford is located near the Rose Garden in Riverside Park.
Standing on the high bank, as one looks down, it is easy to imagine herds of cattle or horses being guided down to the ford and across the river. Imagine also that wagons or carts were lined up, waiting their turn.
The vegetation on the opposite side of the river was surely cleared away in those days, at least enough for a crude roadway so that wagons and oxcarts could be pulled up the opposite riverbank to the more level prairie or forest land. Men with ropes and pulleys, on both sides of the deeper part of the ford, would likely be standing by as a transit assist for the deeper parts of the ford.
There were other fords on the Guadalupe as it traverses Victoria County.
One was just downstream from the present-day Moody Street Bridge. Another was located at Grover’s Bend in Riverside Park. There are others in the vicinity of the third location of the Presidio La Bahia, 6 miles above Victoria, and the Mission Espiritu Santo, 2 miles farther upstream.
A ford is located where Mission Creek enters the Guadalupe. Another, a natural rock crossing, occurs at the old Camino Real crossing of Willow Creek near U.S. 77 North.
During the Texas Revolution in 1836, Col. James Fannin and his men were camped in Goliad. As the Mexican Army approached, Fannin and his men left the Presidio, heading for what was then called Guadalupe Victoria. He no doubt would have used one of the river fords — perhaps the one in today’s Riverside Park — to put the Guadalupe between him and the Mexican Army.
Today, our Riverside Park fords are peaceful places for family relaxation and recreation.
At Grover’s Bend the portion used by the public is called Pebble Beach, and park patrons use it for fishing adventures, picnicking, wading and other recreation.
The sounds of men shouting, their curses, along with the creak of wagon wheels, the bellowing of cattle, horses whinnying and the crack of whips are all in the past, and in the minds of only a few as they remember Victoria and Texas history.
SOURCE: Portions of this column appeared in the Victoria Advocate on Dec. 31, 2011.
