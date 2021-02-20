One hundred and twenty-one years ago, the city of Victoria erected what everyone called “the new city hall.”
It was a grand building for the times, modern and efficient, and was the very image of a modern and progressive South Texas city. The degree of pride the citizens had for their new city hall can be judged by the fact that its image adorned picture postcards, available throughout Victoria for one penny.
Jules Leffland had been named architect and was instructed that the city hall should be austere, with few architectural embellishments. Even so, Leffland was successful in adding a clock tower as well as scrollwork around the perimeter of a handsome mansard roof.
The city council voted $7,000 in bonds to pay for the grand new building.
For years, the city offices had been located just west of where the county courthouse now stands. However, the construction of this courthouse in 1892 meant the small building occupied by the city would have to be relocated. It was moved and served for several years as temporary city quarters.
But the new city hall needed a new site. The city council selected a site just north of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Nazareth Academy.
The cornerstone for the new city hall was laid in January 1900, and the city moved into the building in August of that year.
The first floor provided space for the Volunteer Fire Department, a 15-by-16 foot office for the city marshal, three jail cells, an office for the tax assessor and collector and a 16-by-22-foot space for a public library, operated at that time by Victoria’s Bronte Club.
The second floor held the mayor’s and recorder’s office, an office for the city secretary and a 24-by-46-foot chamber for city council and a courtroom.
And this grand building served the citizens of Victoria for 65 years.
But by the 1960s, Victoria’s city hall was showing its age. It was no longer a “new” city hall; visitors found that floors creaked and stair treads were badly worn.
The building was drafty and, in winter, was often overheated; in summer, it was cooled by inefficient window air conditioners and ceiling fans. The roof leaked, and the attic was infested with bats. S
taff was crowded into small work spaces, and bat droppings created a most unpleasant smell.
It no longer was the image of a progressive and growing South Texas city.
It needed to be either extensively rehabilitated and enlarged or demolished and replaced.
The City Council chose the latter alternative. And today we have another “new” city hall, which is now more than 50 years old, on the site.
The 1900 City Hall was deemed to have outlived its usefulness and therefore was relegated into the vaults of time — “Vanished from Victoria.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.