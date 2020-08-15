In the early years of the 20th century, if one were to have been standing at the Victoria city limits, the intersection of Navarro and North Street, and was looking north, the only thing to be seen would have been a dirt lane. In those days Navarro ended at North Street, and the dirt lane that would one day be North Navarro was called “The Poor Farm Road.”
The county poor farm was located about a mile from the intersection of Navarro and North, approximately where today’s Loma Vista Street crosses North Navarro. It was a 5-acre tract of land extending from Loma Vista to Hiller, and from North Navarro to Wheeler.
Traveling northward on the Poor Farm Road from North Street, one would have passed the county’s pest house, located near today’s intersection of North Navarro and Rio Grande. The pest house was where Victorians with communicable diseases such as yellow fever, smallpox, diphtheria and measles were quarantined.
Residents of the poor farm were not classified as “inmates” or even “recipients.” Rather, they were called “paupers,” and in most cases had no relatives or anyone else to care for them. A large two-story house, located at what would today be the 400 block of East Loma Vista, served as the home of the superintendent of the poor farm. The superintendent’s house had several small rooms set aside for female paupers.
To the west of the superintendent’s house was a long “shotgun” structure, with about eight rooms, which served as the men’s building, and west of this building was a small two-room building, which served as isolation quarters for residents with communicable diseases. Other structures on the poor farm consisted of windmills, cisterns, barns and other outbuildings, including a bathhouse.
The county paid the poor farm superintendent $15 a month plus living quarters for his family. He also was given $8 per month per pauper for their care and feeding, with the instruction that paupers be given no more than two meals per day. It is reliably reported that the superintendent did not follow this instruction, and instead fed the residents three meals per day.
Meals were prepared in the kitchen of the superintendent’s house and placed on trays, which were set on a shelf outside the kitchen door. The paupers who were able-bodied carried the meals to those too sick or infirm to get their own meals.
The superintendent was instructed not to give the paupers any personal attention other than providing meals. In case of sickness, paupers were to be taken to the county health office. Clothes for the paupers were furnished on the order of the county judge.
After many years on the Poor Farm Road, the poor farm was moved to a location south of the Port Lavaca Highway on the outskirts of town. Today, the county does not maintain a poor farm.
Victorians of a certain age may remember the times they overspent what their parents budgeted, and heard those parents exclaim, usually loudly, “If you don’t stop spending so much, we’ll all end up having to live at the poor farm!”
Special thanks to Sidney Weisiger and his “Vignettes of Old Victoria.”
