Editor’s note: This story was published originally in the Victoria Advocate on April 21, 2019.
For more than six decades, the now-vacant land at the 600 block of South Wheeler St. between River and Murray streets was home to one of Victoria’s major medical facilities, known by most as Victoria Hospital.
It was originally named Valley View Hospital and was founded by Dr. Hugh Crouse in 1900.
Dr. Crouse was proud of his new facility, and when construction was completed, he advertised that the new hospital was “Now Ready for Patients.” His advertisement continued, saying that it was “a modern institution, constructed for hospital purposes only, three stories high, located on a sandy hill six blocks from the heart of the city, overlooking town and the Guadalupe Valley.”
The announcement went on to state that “the latest aseptic features for such institutions have been provided for, such as a rounded base and corners in operating and sterilizing rooms, each having tiled floors, with wainscoting of tile; the walls of each are painted with liquid enamel; kitchen and laundry especially arranged for hospital purposes; operating and sterilizing furniture of the latest, aseptic construction.”
Interestingly, Dr. Crouse’s announcement went on to state that the languages spoken at his facility were German, English and Spanish. German was listed first, perhaps because some in those days referred to the neighborhood called Diamond Hill as “Germantown.”
In 1919, ownership of the hospital passed to Dr. Jesse Lander, who enlarged the facility by adding a new operating room and two two-story wings. The facility was reopened in 1922 and renamed Victoria Hospital.
In 1942, the hospital was sold to Dr. Allen C. Shields and continued in operation until 1965, when it was merged with the newly completed DeTar Hospital.
After 1965, the old hospital was used by Victoria’s Salvation Army and, sometime later, demolished.
Today, the lot is vacant and fenced and appears unmaintained.
Standing at the corner of Wheeler and River, looking at the vacant land, one wonders: How many babies were born at this location during its six decades of service?
How many lives were saved by dedicated doctors and nurses? How many Victorians breathed their last, surrounded by caring medical professionals and grieving families? Statistics are not available.
Victoria Hospital, part of Victoria and Victorians’ history, is now “Vanished from Victoria.”
