In the beginning, Smith-Fischer Hall, located in the 1700 block of East North Street on the Patti Welder High School campus, was a source of civic pride. At its dedication on Sept. 15, 1935, school officials praised the facility as the “largest assembly hall in Southwest Texas."
But by the late 1950s, Patti Welder High School students and others were calling Smith-Fischer "the old barn," which, studying the photos accompanying this article, was certainly appropriate. Look carefully at the photo of the 1953 graduation ceremony. Note the suspended basketball goals, the open rafters, and the windows and doors that remained open against the late May heat.
For a little more than 26 years, Smith-Fisher Hall was the Victoria Fine Arts Center of its day. Concerts were held, featuring music and songs from Broadway plays, as well as symphonies and all sorts of entertainment. There was an annual flower show sponsored by the Morning Study Club. Church and private business basketball leagues utilized the hall. Movie and radio personalities appeared at Smith-Fischer, as well as high school graduations, awards ceremonies, basketball games, sox hops, junior and senior proms, pep rallies, band practice, gym classes, May fetes and high school assemblies of all sorts.
Among the specialty acts or performances were, in 1940, the Whiskered Wizards of the House of David, a polished basketball performance featuring a basketball juggler. In 1946, Tex Ritter, the cowboy singer, performed in Smith-Fischer. In 1950, Smith-Fisher was host to an "indoor circus," which featured "The World’s Smallest Elephant."
Smith-Fisher evidently began life as a skating rink. In a VISD Board Meeting on Aug. 31, 1934, Drs. J. H. Tolson and J. V. Hopkins were authorized to "ascertain" the purchase price of a building known as the "Old Skating Rink." The plan was to move the building to the Patti Welder/Victoria College campus on east North Street, and renovate it for use as an auditorium/physical training building.
In October 1934 the VISD Board paid Mrs. Eliza H. Welder $250 for the building, and authorized an additional $6,391.47 for necessary renovations. It was named after two former members of the VISD Board, W. H. Smith, Sr., and Herman Fischer.
A school bond issue was proposed in 1961, which, among other things, called for the demolition of the 1918 Patti Welder High School building along with the 1928 Victoria College building and the 1935 Smith-Fischer Hall. Patti Welder High School was to be converted into what became, and is today, Patti Welder Middle School. The bond issue proposed a new gym, located today where Smith-Fischer Hall once stood.
The "Old Barn," Smith-Fischer Hall, became another of those buildings that have "Vanished from Victoria."
Editor's note: Portions of this article previously appeared in The Victoria Advocate on June 19, 2016.
Special thanks to Doris Luhn, Marie Adcock and the UHV/VC Regional History Center.
