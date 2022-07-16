Editor’s note: This story was published originally in the Victoria Advocate on Nov. 17, 2019.
Victoria’s Chicken Grill, 206 W. Rio Grande St., had its grand opening in 1948 and remained a fixture of the city for a number of years.
The owners of the Chicken Grill, Carl and “Jo” Brown, were no strangers to the restaurant business. They operated the Oasis Drive-In in Yoakum in 1941 and later Victoria’s Ritz Café, 109 E. Santa Rosa St.
The Browns were popular with Victoria’s diners as well as travelers passing through. In 1948, Rio Grande and Moody streets were the main arteries for the highway to and from Houston, and many travelers passing through as well as local Victorians availed themselves of the food and hospitality to be found at the Chicken Grill.
Prices were astonishingly low by today’s standards. A menu from 1949 shows that for breakfast at the Chicken Grill, “Two Eggs with Ham, Brookfield or Bacon,” was 60 cents, while a “Hot Cake Stack” containing three generously sized pancakes was 30 cents.
A cheese omelet would set you back all of 50 cents. At breakfast, coffee with cream was included.
“Brown’s ‘Golden Brown’ Fried Chicken, 3 Pieces of Unjointed Chicken, ‘Pan Fried’” was 85 cents, and the menu noted that all chicken was served with “Pure Honey.”
If fried chicken didn’t tickle your taste buds on any particular day and your pocketbook was flush with cash, then “Choice Filet Mignon Steak with French Fries” could be had for $1.35.
In the mood for seafood instead of steak? The Chicken Grill offered “Red Fish Steak” for $1.15 or “Shrimp ‘In Their Shorts’” for 85 cents.
Before one gets too nostalgic over restaurant prices from 1949, it needs to be remembered that the minimum wage at that time was 40 cents an hour. The average price of a new car in 1949 was around $1,500, gasoline was 18 cents per gallon and the average household income was about $250 per month. That “Choice Filet Mignon Steak” on the Chicken Grill’s menu represented about 7½ gallons of gasoline.
The Chicken Grill’s menu was filled with information about Victoria, just in case a traveler from Houston might be interested in relocating.
It noted Victoria’s population was a little over 22,000 and the city boasted two radio stations, KVIC and KNAL; five movie theaters; and a junior college. Victoria County, the menu added helpfully, had 76,524 beef cattle and 5,607 dairy cattle.
The Chicken Grill is gone today, but chicken is still being served at 206 W. Rio Grande St., 71 years after the 1948 grand opening of the Brown’s restaurant.
Drop by 206 W. Rio Grande St. one day soon and enjoy Church’s Fried Chicken.
As you do, remember the glory days of the Chicken Grill, featuring “Brown’s ‘Golden Brown’ Fried Chicken” or “Shrimp in Their Shorts,” both available for 85 cents, with french fries.
Special thanks to Kathy Crawford, daughter of Carl and Jo Brown, and the UHV/VC Regional History Center for their assistance with this column.
