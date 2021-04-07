The public is invited to join the Victoria County Republican Women (VCRW) for dinner and discussion on topics concerning the upcoming election of the Victoria school board candidates at the Victoria Country Club on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
VCRW President Celina Yoast extends an invitation to the community: “The education of our children is of utmost importance. We want to provide an opportunity for our members, associates and members of the public to join us as we provide an opportunity to learn more about the candidates and ask questions while enjoying time with friends.”
The dinner will include lemon rosemary chicken and two sides along with dessert and tea for $16. Those taking advantage of the dinner must RSVP through the Victoria County Republican Women’s Club Facebook event. People may attend without dinner for free, but they still are asked to consider sending an RSVP for seating preparation purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.