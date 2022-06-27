Veterans and their families are invited to a 4th of July Veterans Appreciation Picnic from 4 to 7:30 p.m. July 4 at Patriot Park, 1867 Fordyce Road.
There will be free food and drinks, music, games for all ages, dunking booth, cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn and fun. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Bring your chairs and blankets.
Fireworks will not be allowed because of the county's emergency drought declaration.
For booth space information, call Elaine Phillips 361-220-2025.
