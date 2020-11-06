The Warrior’s Weekend Field of Honor Veteran’s Day program will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Honor Pavilion located at Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer in Victoria.
Inside the sanctuary, a presentation of the documentary “Above the Best” will take place followed by a field dedication ceremony.
Special guest speakers will include CW4 Dan Flores, U.S. Army (Ret.), and MSG Terry Best, U.S. Army (Ret.). To honor a veteran or encourage a first responder, sponsor a flag by contacting michael.petrash@gmail.com.
