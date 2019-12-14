At Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victoria, veterans representing each branch of the military gathered together to lay wreaths for National Wreaths Across America Day.
Wreaths Across America takes place each December when wreath-laying ceremonies are coordinated at Arlington National Cemetery and 1,600 additional locations in all of the U.S. states, at sea and abroad with a mission to remember, honor and teach, according to its website.
Ed Aikens, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, salutes after placing a wreath at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victoria for Wreaths Across America.
Kendall Warner | kwarner@vicad.com
Along with about 40 area Veterans of Foreign Wars members and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, VFW Texas State Commander Keith King was among the crowd during Saturday’s wreath-laying ceremony.
“It’s a perfect way to honor, especially during the holiday season, for those who have gone before and those who are serving now to make sure that we have the freedoms that we have,” Commander King said. “This is something that I think the community can get behind and purchase wreaths so that more veterans can be honored, and those missing, the prisoners of war, those that we have never found, we just can’t forget them.”
King was pleased to see a large turnout from a smaller VFW Post.
“When you have the motorcycle group and the auxiliary and the veterans working together, it just makes for a better community,” King said.
VFW State Deputy Inspector Marvin Lockhart felt a personal impact from the ceremony.
“We all have people we miss that were comrades of ours,” Lockhart said. “Mine was John Turley; he is buried over in Goliad, but he and I got out of the service together. When we do Wreaths Across America, it makes me think about the people that I have actually lost that were friends of mine from the service.”
The day brings together not only a community of veterans but a larger group of people who have been impacted by friends and family members who served in the military.
“It brings us all together, and it touches everyone,” Lockhart said. “I imagine everyone in this cemetery has someone they knew at some time that was part of the military at one time or another, and this honors them.”
Kendall Warner is a multimedia intern for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at kwarner@vicad.com or 361-574-1286 or @kendizzzall on twitter.
