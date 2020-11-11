Almost everyone in the crowd stood at attention when the Catholic War Veterans’ honor guard fired a rifle salute at DeLeon Plaza.
Wednesday morning’s event wasn’t a funeral, but a ceremony hosted by the Victoria County Veterans Council in conjunction with 11 area veterans’ organizations to honor Veterans Day. Members of veterans’ organizations laid wreaths in front of the gazebo in DeLeon Plaza starting at the same time of day the armistice agreement was signed 102 years ago to end World War I.
Local organizations such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Marine Corps League and others designed wreaths in red, white and blue representing different military branches and veterans’ organizations.
The ceremony also included speakers touching on the history of Veterans Day, the need to come together despite differences in beliefs and the importance of supporting veterans.
Starting with a prayer and the pledge of allegiance, Gary Moses emceed the morning’s event that included a wreath laying, speakers, a rifle salute, the playing of taps and a congregation of veterans coming together in the plaza.
At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the belligerents of World War I signed the armistice, or peace, agreement to end the war. In the U.S., the day was later adapted into Veterans Day.
Commemoration of Veterans Day is distinct from Memorial Day, which commemorates the men and women who died while in the military service according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
For Veterans who have returned home, supporting them is still a priority for Billy Stehling, a Vietnam War Army veteran and American Legion member.
Stehling, standing at the podium in the gazebo, spoke of the importance of veterans seeking support when they return to civilian life.
“Veterans commit suicide everyday,” Stehling said. “Please give veterans who need help the courage to come forward and seek help.”
In past years, a large parade was held to celebrate Veterans Day in downtown Victoria. This year, the parade was not held to ensure COVID-19 precautions.
Through his coronavirus mask, Army tank division veteran Willie Leos played taps to end the ceremony. He said he plays taps for memorials and funerals as well, but this event is special.
“I salute you,” VFW commander Andy Rosales said in a speech to the crowd of veterans and their families. “We have now stepped aside and we have let the other young men and women continue on to take care of this beautiful nation. And hopefully, they will not have to go through what we did.”
