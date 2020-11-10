In support of local veterans, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4146 will host a drive-through breakfast taco sale from 6 a.m. until supplies run out Saturday at the VFW Hall, 2001 Lova Drive in Victoria.
Potato and egg as well as sausage and egg taco options will be available for $3.50 each. Beverages will be an additional charge.
For more information, contact Post Quarter Master Rodger Macias at 361-894-4159.
