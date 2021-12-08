Report for America, a grassroots organization that puts journalists in newsrooms, announced Wednesday the selection of nearly 70 new host newsrooms.
The newly selected newsrooms, along with those renewing their partnership, will expand Report for America’s corps size to 325, including nearly 270 newsrooms across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to a news release from Report For America.
The Victoria Advocate, which has been a part of the program for four years, will continue its partnership with the approval of two new corps members, a reporter and photographer, for the new program year which begins June 1.
“Yes, local news is in crisis — but this batch of newsrooms also fills us with tremendous hope,” Steven Waldman, president and co-founder of Report for America, said in the news release. “Newsrooms across the country are pushing to cover essential local beats like schools and rural areas, at the same time they try to better represent all of the people in their communities.”
Those chosen include daily and weekly newspapers, digital-only news outlets, radio and television stations. They all offer opportunities for prospective corps members, to include dozens of open beats. Among them are increased broadcast and multi-media opportunities through partnerships like Spectrum News. Additionally, Report for America is seeking photojournalists for CatchLight’s Local Visual Desk in California.
Report for America has also partnered with the University of Missouri School of Journalism and 10 host newsrooms to collaborate on environmental coverage as part of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk.
Report for America, which is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, is a two-year program (with an option for a third year) that delivers a wide range of benefits to its corps members.
Beyond paying up to half of the journalists’ salaries, it provides ongoing training and mentorship by leading journalists, peer networking, and memberships to select professional organizations. To help connect corps members to the community, they are required to do a service project, which often includes engaging middle or high school students in journalism related activities.
Applications for corps members are being accepted until Jan. 31; however, those who apply before Dec. 31 will receive early consideration. Corps members will be selected from a highly-competitive, national competition. Last year, more than 1,800 applications were received. Those hired become employees of their respective newsrooms.
“Report for America provides a unique opportunity for journalists to pursue meaningful, local beat reporting that sadly is missing from many of today’s newsrooms,” said Earl Johnson, director of admissions at Report for America. “Beyond talented reporters and photojournalists, we are looking for a diversity of individuals who see journalism as a calling, who want to make a difference within their communities.” Report for America prioritizes a diverse corps and is working with a number of professional organizations and college journalism programs to help ensure that newsrooms reflect the audiences they serve, added Johnson.
Report for America is supported in its efforts by a number of philanthropic leaders, including the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Meta Journalism Project, Natasha and Dirk Ziff, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, the Joyce Foundation, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Peter and Carmen Lucia Buck Foundation, the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, the Lumina Foundation, Microsoft, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, SpringPoint Partners, the Walton Family Foundation in partnership with the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Henry L. Kimelman Foundation, the Tow Foundation, and the Google News Initiative.
“Make no mistake, the greatest threat to democracy is the collapse of local news,” Charles Sennott, GroundTruth chief executive officer and co-founder of Report for America, said in the newsroom. “We are excited to welcome these newsrooms and look forward to empowering them to meet the growing information needs of the communities they serve.”
To learn more about Report for America, visit reportforamerica.org.
