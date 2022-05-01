The Victoria Advocate won 24 awards at this weekend’s Texas Associated Press Managing Editors conference in Irving.
In the Star Awards, the top awards per category, the Advocate’s local editor Jon Wilcox won third place in Star Editorial Writing competition.
In specialty contests, Sports editor Mike Forman won two honorable mention awards in the Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year.
For the Michael Brick Storytelling Award, reporter Mark Rosenberg won three third place awards.
In other reporting categories, Kali Venable’s report “State fines Devon Energy $97,500 for well blowout in rural DeWitt County” won first place in the business reporting.
The judges noted, “The very best journalism involves reporting something someone doesn't want to see in the local newspaper. Apparently, there were not a lot of people who wanted to comment for Kali Venable's follow-up story on a gas-well blowout, but she did a bang-up job detailing the damage and the response. It's a dangerous industry - and yes, accidents happen. But too often, the oil and gas industry dumps methane into the atmosphere with hardly a fuss. Thanks for holding these companies accountable”.
In Rosenberg’s second-place winning story “'The last straw': Freeze decimated Texas redfish industry, but help is nowhere to be seen,” the judges commented, “What about the redfish? That's not the first question Texans ask when a big freeze hits, but Mark Rosenberg's thorough reporting chronicles millions in losses in the state's aquaculture industry. Great job tallying the damage and writing it up in a way that will make readers care.
The following is a list of awards won by the Advocate.
First Place
- News Photography – Duy Vu - Chase Brown concert
- Business Reporting – Kali Venable – “State fines Devon Energy $97,500 for well blowout in rural DeWitt County”
- Feature Writing - Mark Rosenberg - "After life-saving heart transplant, Victoria woman meets her donor's parents"
Second Place
- Business reporting - Mark Rosenberg – “'The last straw': Freeze decimated Texas redfish industry, but help is nowhere to be seen”
- Headline Writing – Brad Allerton – “We're Bock!“
- Infographics – Brad Allerton – “American Rescue Plan Funding”
Third Place
- Star Opinion Writer of the Year -Jon Wilcox
- Team Effort -Duy Vu, Chase Rogers, and Mark Rosenberg – “Report from the border”
- Video – Emree Weaver – “Victoria's Symphony Orchestra Returns”
- Infographics – Brad Allerton – “Historical Rubble”
- Photojournalism – Emree Weaver – “Life with Quads”
- General Column Writing – Aprill Brandon - “It has been my immense privilege writing for you”
- Michael Brick Storytelling Award – Mark Rosenberg – “Victoria man, 58, remembered as constant presence at downtown churches”
- Michael Brick Storytelling Award – Mark Rosenberg – “Longtime Victoria pool hall owner takes talents to Las Vegas and back”
- Michael Brick Storytelling Award – Mark Rosenberg – “Shiner nun who threw out first pitch during ALCS picks Astros in 7”
Honorable mention
- Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year – Mike Forman – “You Gotta Have Heart Edna's Keith gets back on track after surgery”
- Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year – Mike Forman –“ 'I love that man' Madden leaves lasting impression as coach, broadcaster”
- Editorial Writing – Editorial Board – “Quality of life will improve with expansion of city parks”
- Editorial Writing -Editorial Board – “Vaccines and boosters are our best defense”
- Editorial Writing - Editorial Board – “Library should not ban books questioned by parent group”
- Editorial Writing - Editorial Board – “Low voter turnout again decides important education issues”
- Editorial Writing - Editorial Board – “Civility, respect essential lessons for children”
- Sports Column Writing – Mike Forman – “You Gotta Have Heart Edna's Keith gets back on track after surgery”
- Video – Duy Vu – “Student section cheers on rivalry game”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.