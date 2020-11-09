The week got off to a foggy start in Victoria on Monday, with the National Weather Service cautioning that visibilities could be about 1 mile or less until daybreak.
Visibility should gradually improve after sunrise, according to the National Weather Service. Monday is expected to stay cloudy through mid-morning before the sky gradually clears, according to the forecast.
Otherwise, Monday's forecast calls for a high near 85 degrees. Monday evening is expected to bring patchy fog after 11 p.m. with a low of about 66 degrees.
The weather service also cautioned that there is a moderate risk of rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches Monday through Monday night, according to a hazardous weather outlook, and minor coastal flooding is possible through the week and into the weekend.
